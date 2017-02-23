UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 23 Svenska Cellulosa Sca Ab
* Sca invests to further strengthen tissue operations in Mexico and baby diaper operations in Europe
* Says has decided to invest about $105m in one of company's facilities in country
* Says to strengthen its baby diaper product offering in Europe, has also decided to invest about 40 mln euros in facilities in Europe
* Says investment in Mexico will support SCA's high-quality tissue offering under Regio brand Further company coverage: (Reporting By Simon Johnson)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources