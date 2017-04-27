April 27 Svenska Cellulosa Sca Ab

* Changed financial targets for the hygiene business

* The financial targets for the hygiene business have been updated in conjunction with the split of the SCA Group into two listed companies; the forest products company SCA and the hygiene and health company Essity

* The current targets for Personal Care and Tissue have been replaced with targets for the Group

* Sca ab says new targets for group are now annual organic growth of above 3% and adjusted return on capital employed of above 15%

The target levels have been determined on the basis of the weighted average of the previous targets, taking into account the assessed impact of the BSN medical acquisition.