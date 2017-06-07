UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 7 Sca Ab
* SCA to close tissue production plant in the us
* Production will be discontinued in June 2017
* Restructuring costs for closure are expected to amount to approximately SEK 250m
* Restructuring costs will be recognized as an item affecting comparability, mainly taken in Q2 of 2017
* Approximately SEK 40m of these costs are expected to impact cash flow
* Closure of flagstaff tissue production plant is part of sca's tissue roadmap and is aligned with company's strategy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources