BRIEF-Stellar Capital Partners says Charles Pettit to resign as CEO
* Charles Pettit notified board of his intention to resign as Chief Executive Officer and a director effective August 31
March 28 Scan Steels Ltd
* Says to consider allotment of equity shares on conversion of warrants Source text: bit.ly/2nbeHzR Further company coverage:
* Charles Pettit notified board of his intention to resign as Chief Executive Officer and a director effective August 31
LONDON, June 14 Shareholders to German packaging company Kloeckner Pentaplast are set for a €426m dividend payout as part of a latest €2bn cross-border loan and bond deal that will also refinance existing debt and back its merger with UK peer Linpac, banking sources said.
June 14 China Electronics Optics Valley Union Holding Co Ltd