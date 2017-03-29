French oil services firm CGG files for bankruptcy
PARIS, June 14 French oil services firm CGG said on Wednesday it had filed for bankruptcy in France and the United States as part of financial restructuring to reduce its debt burden.
March 29 Scana Corp
* Provided update on impact of chapter 11 filing of Westinghouse Electric Company on new nuclear project at V.C. Summer Nuclear Station
* Says agreement will be filed today with court as part of WEC's bankruptcy filings
* Agreement allows for a transition and evaluation period during which Scana, Santee Cooper will assess information provided by Westinghouse
* Co, Santee Cooper have been working with wec in anticipation of bankruptcy filing for work on project to continue toward completion of units
* Says will host call on March 29, during which management will provide update on impact of WEC's bankruptcy on new nuclear project
* Scana, Santee Cooper will assess the information provided by Westinghouse and determine "most prudent path forward for" the new nuclear project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* CGG: following agreement with key financial creditors, cgg begins legal process to implement balance sheet restructuring and create sustainable capital structure
BRUSSELS, June 14 European Union regulators should consider the social impact of winding down banks when they apply new liquidation rules that could affect depositors, retail investors and senior bondholders, a German-Italian joint paper said.