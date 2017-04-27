BRIEF-General Finance Corp to promote Jody Miller to CEO
* General Finance Corporation to promote Jody Miller to Chief Executive Officer
April 27 Scana Corp
* Scana reports financial results for first quarter of 2017
* Q1 earnings per share $1.19
* Reaffirms its guidance for 2017 gaap-adjusted weather-normalized earnings per share of $4.15 to $4.35
* Not able to provide 2017 gaap earnings guidance
* Scana corp - qtrly total operating revenues $ 1,173 million versus $1,172 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.30, revenue view $1.26 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Scana - targeted average annual growth rate for gaap-adjusted weather-normalized earnings per share to be 4 to 6 percent over next 3 to 5 years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Carolina Financial says co, First South Bancorp agreed to agreements relating to co's intention to appoint 2 directors of First South to co's board - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2t7C29O Further company coverage:
June 15 Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp said on Thursday that the U.S. Department of Justice was conducting an investigation related to some of its cost accounting and indirect cost charging practices with the U.S. government.