BRIEF-Yichang Hec Changjiang Pharmaceutical Co appoints Zhu Qiaohong as executive director
June 16 Yichang Hec Changjiang Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
March 22 Scandidos AB:
* Q3 net sales 15.3 million Swedish crowns ($1.74 million) versus 10.8 million crowns year ago
* Q3 EBITDA loss 1.0 million crowns versus loss 1.5 million crowns year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.8137 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
FRANKFURT, June 16 Active Ownership Capital has sold a stake in Stada as the buyout groups Bain Capital and Cinven fight to take control of the German drugmaker, a spokesman for the activist investor told Reuters on Friday.
* VIRBAC SA - VIRBAC SIGNS A RESEARCH AGREEMENT WITH BIO-GENE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)