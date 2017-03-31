BRIEF-Shenzhen CAU Technology receives administrative order
* Says it received an administrative order from China Securities Regulatory Commission on June 14, regarding violation on information disclosure regulation
March 31 SCANDINAVIAN CHEMOTECH AB
* ITS DISTRIBUTOR SPA INC. GETS PHILIPPINES' FDA APPROVAL FOR IQWAVE SALES IN THE PHILIPPINES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it received an administrative order from China Securities Regulatory Commission on June 14, regarding violation on information disclosure regulation
June 15 Al Maidan Clinic for Oral Health Services Comoany:
* Says co enters into strategic cooperation framework with China Volant Industry Co Ltd, to jointly expand health and medical market Central Asian countries