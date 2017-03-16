UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 16 Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S:
* Q4 net sales 1.81 billion Danish crowns ($261.38 million) versus 1.77 billion crowns year ago
* Q4 EBITDA 318 million crowns versus 308 million crowns year ago
* Proposes dividend of 5.5 crowns per share for 2016
* For 2017, expects flat organic net sales and an organic growth of 1-3 pct in EBITDA
* During Q1, expects organic growth in net sales and EBITDA to be negative Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9249 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources