March 31 SCANDINAVIAN TOBACCO GROUP A/S

* REG-SCANDINAVIAN TOBACCO GROUP A/S: SKANDINAVISK HOLDING A/S AND SKANDINAVISK HOLDING II A/S SIGN MERGER PLAN

MERGER IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED BEFORE 30 JUNE 2017.