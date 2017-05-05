May 5 Scanship Holding ASA

* Ongoing negotiations with bidder have not been terminated and continue on a non-exclusive basis.

* Granted period for exclusive negotiations lapsed at close of business on 5 May.

* Scanship Holding - In exclusive negotiations based on binding offer from bidder to buy all outstanding shares in Scanship AS & its subsidiaries in US, Poland

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: