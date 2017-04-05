BRIEF-First Data Corp enters into a 2017 june joinder relating to its credit agreement
* First Data Corp - entered into a 2017 june joinder relating to its credit agreement, dated as of september 24, 2007 -sec filing
April 5 Scansource Inc
* Scansource Inc - On April 3, 2017, co, units entered into an amendment to its amended and restated credit agreement - SEC Filing
* Scansource Inc - Amendment extends maturity of its $300 million multi-currency senior secured revolving credit facility to April 3, 2022
* Scansource Inc - Under amended facility, Scansource may request to increase its borrowings up to a total of $500 million Source text: [bit.ly/2oEbbCQ] Further company coverage:
* Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd announces unregistered common share offering
* Home capital announces agreements to settle OSC and class action matters