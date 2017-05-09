BRIEF-Element Lifestyle announces $6 mln convertible debenture private placement financing
* Element Lifestyle Retirement announces $6 million convertible debenture private placement financing
May 9 Scansource Inc
* Scansource reports third quarter results
* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.49
* Sees Q4 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.64 to $0.71
* Sees Q4 2017 earnings per share $0.44 to $0.51
* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.65
* Sees Q4 2017 sales $860 million to $920 million
* Q3 sales $813.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $833.1 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.67 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.75, revenue view $909.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* PHH Corporation commences tender offers and consent solicitations for any and all of its 7.375% senior notes due 2019 and 6.375% senior notes due 2021
* Agilysys Inc - Pritchett has been serving as Agilysys's interim CFO since November 2016