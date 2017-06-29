June 29 Scansource Inc
* Scansource announces agreement to acquire payments
industry leader, pos portal
* Says for first full year after closing, pos portal net
sales are estimated to total approximately $110 million
* Scansource inc - under agreement, all-cash transaction
includes an initial purchase price
* Scansource inc says acquisition is expected to be
accretive to earnings per share in first year after acquisition,
excluding one-time acquisition costs
* Says prior to close, scansource and pos portal will
continue to operate as independent companies
* Scansource inc says upon completion of transaction, pos
portal will become part of worldwide barcode, networking and
security segment of scansource
* Scansource - all-cash deak includes initial purchase
price of about $144.9 million, plus an earn-out payment up to
$13.2 million to be made on november 30, 2017
