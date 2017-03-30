March 30 Soc Centrale Bois Scieries Manche SA:

* H1 rental revenue 8.9 million euros ($9.54 million) versus 9.3 million euros year ago

* H1 operating income 9.1 million euros versus 9.9 million euros year ago

* H1 net income 5.7 million euros versus 5.2 million euros year ago

* Confirms its double objective of a further increase in NAV and a decrease in the LTV debt ratio for the current financial year