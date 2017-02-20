Peru central bank cuts 2017 inflation forecast
LIMA, June 16 Peru's central bank forecast 2017 inflation of 2.2 percent on Friday, slightly below its previous estimate of 2.4 percent, and said 2018 inflation would be 2.8 percent.
Feb 21 Scentre Group
* fy net profit after tax $ 2,990.5 million versus $2,707.8 million a year ago
* fy revenue $2,520.7 million versus $2,867.8 million
* fy ffo attributable 23.30 cents per share
* dividend/distributions for year ended 31 december 2016 21.30 cents per share
* group forecasts ffo growth for 12 months ending 31 december 2017 of approximately 4.25%
* the distribution is forecast to be 21.73 cents per security, an increase of 2% for fy17 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK and WASHINGTON, June 16 The Federal Reserve will give banks more details on how it conducts annual stress tests, including the qualitative part of the tests, when it publishes the results later this month, Chair Janet Yellen said Friday in a letter to Congress.
MOSCOW, June 16 Russian tycoon Mikhail Prokhorov has completed the sale of his RBC media holding to a fellow businessman, Grigory Berezkin, Berezkin's ESN group said in a statement on Friday.