European shares fall as rate-sensitive utilities tumble, warning hits autos
* Cyber attack hits Maersk, WPP; shares down (Writes through, adds details, closing prices)
June 26 Schaeffler Ag
* Schaeffler AG reduces its earnings guidance for 2017
* Reduced guidance for EBIT margin before special items from hitherto 12-13 percent to 11-12 percent for business year 2017
* Guidance for free cash flow has been reduced from approximately 600 million euros to approximately 500 million euros for 2017
* Schaeffler AG says Schaeffler Group confirms its revenue guidance for full year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ABIDJAN, June 27 Ivory Coast's Shiloh Manganese, a subsidiary of India's Shiloh Industries, aims to produce 120,000 tonnes of manganese a year at its new mining operation, boosting national output to at least 350,000 tonnes, a top company official told Reuters on Tuesday.
TORONTO, June 27 Canada's main stock index slipped early on Tuesday, as losses for stocks including car parts maker Magna International Inc and Burger King owner Restaurant Brands International Inc offset gains for energy and materials stocks.