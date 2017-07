July 18 (Reuters) - Schaeffler AG

* Publishes preliminary key figures for first half of 2017

* Group revenue increases by 3.8 percent at constant currency in first half of 2017; EMIT margin before special items at 11.1 percent

* Weak performance of automotive division impacts group earnings in Q2

* Industrial business back on growth course, margin further stabilized Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: