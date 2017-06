May 11 SCHAEFFLER AG:

* REVENUE FOR FIRST THREE MONTHS OF 2017 INCREASED BY 6.9 PERCENT TO EUR 3.6 BILLION

* Q1 EBIT INCREASED BY 3.3 PERCENT TO EUR 435 MILLION (PRIOR YEAR: EUR 421 MILLION)

* Q1 NET INCOME AMOUNTED TO EUR 279 MILLION (PRIOR YEAR: EUR 253 MILLION) WHICH REPRESENTS AN INCREASE OF 10.3 PERCENT

* COMPANY HAS CONFIRMED ITS GUIDANCE FOR 2017 AS A WHOLE

* GROUP EXPECTS REVENUE GROWTH OF 4 TO 5 PERCENT AT CONSTANT CURRENCY, AN EBIT MARGIN OF 12 TO 13 PERCENT BEFORE SPECIAL ITEMS FOR 2017

* SEES FREE CASH FLOW OF APPROXIMATELY EUR 600 MILLION FOR 2017 AS A WHOLE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)