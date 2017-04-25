GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks slip with tech, energy; dollar hits 2-week highs
* Yields inch up from depressed levels on U.S. data, Fed aftermath (Updates with closing U.S. market levels)
April 25 Schindler Holding AG:
* Q1 orders up 5.7 percent to 2,607 million Swiss francs ($2.62 billion) (+5.9 percent in local currencies), revenue up 3.9 percent to 2,260 million francs (+3.8 percent in local currencies), EBIT up 10.6 percent to 260 million francs (+9.4 percent in local currencies)
* Q1 net profit reached 179 milllion francs (first quarter of 2016: 182 million francs)
* Continues to expect an increase in revenue of between 3% and 5% in local currencies for 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9960 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Yields inch up from depressed levels on U.S. data, Fed aftermath (Updates with closing U.S. market levels)
June 15 Facebook Inc on Thursday offered additional insight on its efforts to remove terrorism content, a response to political pressure in Europe to militant groups using the social network for propaganda and recruiting.
* Dollar gains as Fed points the way to trimming bond portfolio * Report of Trump probe spurs some safe haven buying * Silver hits weakest in nearly four weeks, platinum at month low (Updates prices; adds comment, second byline, NEW YORK dateline) By Marcy Nicholson and Eric Onstad NEW YORK/LONDON, June 15 Gold fell to a three-week low on Thursday, weighed down by a stronger dollar as investors began to assess the potential for another U.S. rate hike later in th