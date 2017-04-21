Former Oracle board member dogged by links to China-backed chip deal
SAN FRANCISCO/NEW YORK, June 15 As the ultimate corporate insiders, board members are presented with plenty of opportunities to cash in on their sector knowledge and connections.
April 21 Schlumberger Nv:
* Qtrly GAAP EPS, including Cameron integration charges of $0.05 per share, was $0.20
* Qtrly revenue of $6.9 billion decreased 3 pct sequentially
* Q1 pretax operating margin of 11 percent versus 13.8 percent last year
* Qtrly EPS, excluding Cameron integration charges, was $0.25
* Capex (excluding multiclient and SPM investments) is expected to be $2.2 billion for 2017
* In the first quarter, the North America land market continued to strengthen in terms of both activity and pricing
* In north america, revenue grew sequentially as unconventional land activity accelerated in quarter, partially offset by decline in offshore activity
* Underinvestment in new supply increasing likelihood of medium-term supply deficit as reservoirs are produced but reserves not replaced in sufficient volume
* In international markets, Q1 revenue impacted by greater than expected seasonal decline in activity & sales, particularly in China, Russia land
* In international markets, qtrly revenue declined 7 pct sequentially, driven by a greater than expected seasonal decline in activity and sales
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.25, revenue view $6.96 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* On April 20, board of directors approved qtrly cash dividend of $0.50 per share, payable on July 14, 2017
* Saw lower sequential activity in key parts of the middle east in Q1
* On April 12, co, YPF announced signing of preliminary agreement for JV in shale oil pilot project in Bandurria Sur block in Vaca Muerta
* Agreement with YPF involves $390 million phased investment by co, including significant contribution in-kind of services at market pricing
* Schlumberger says industry cash flow and productivity remain under pressure and limit industry’s ability to increase present levels of E&P investment
* Co will acquire 49 pct interest in JV, and the remaining 51 pct, along with the operatorship of the block, will be held by YPF Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 15 China-backed Canyon Bridge Capital Partners LLC disclosed on Monday it had refiled its proposed $1.3 billion acquisition of Lattice Semiconductor Corp with the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) for the second time.
June 15 DuPont and Dow Chemical Co have won U.S. antitrust approval to merge on condition that the companies sell certain crop protection products and other assets, according to a court filing on Thursday.