PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - June 16
June 16 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 21 Schlumberger Nv
* Schlumberger sees strength in activity in North Sea, Russia and Caspian regions in coming quarters as the winter season ends, new projects start up
* Schlumberger says do not expect significant sequential growth from Middle East over coming quarters
* Schlumberger says will likely face another challenging year in the international markets
* Schlumberger says expects international activity growth to accelerate towards the back-end of 2017 and into 2018
* Schlumberger says will have some headwinds around one time reactivation cost in the coming quarters
* Schlumberger says will be subject to some additional activation costs probably in the second and the third quarter
* Schlumberger says "ready to sit down, again, and continue discussions" with Ecuador's state-owned Petroamazonas
* Schlumberger says can't say at this stage how long it'll take to resolve payment issues in Ecuador Further company coverage:
June 16 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.
* Asia ex-Japan flat, Nikkei jumps; both set for weekly losses