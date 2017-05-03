Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
June 14 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:
May 3 Schmolz & Bickenbach AG:
* Continued recovery of average sales prices to EUR 1 447 per ton from EUR 1 309 per ton in Q1 2016
* Q1 adjusted EBITDA at 66.6 million euros ($72.82 million)compared to 25.0 million euros in Q1 2016; adjusted EBITDA margin improved to 9.4% from 4.1% in Q1 2016
* Outlook 2017: normalization of markets expected to continue until mid-year; low visibility on second half-year
* Q1 revenues of 707.6 million euros, an increase of 17.2% compared to 603.6 million euros in Q1 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9146 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* FOMC statement shows Fed looking to continue tightening policy
NEW YORK, June 14 Jonathan Yalmokas has resigned as Bank of America Corp's head of prime brokerage in the Americas to lead an equity financing business at Royal Bank of Canada, a person familiar with the move said on Wednesday.