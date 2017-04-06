BRIEF-Athenex prices public offering of 6 mln shares priced at $11/shr
* Says initial public offering of 6.00 million common shares priced at $11.00per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 5 Schneider National Inc:
* Schneider National Inc announces pricing of initial public offering
* Schneider National Inc announces pricing of initial public offering
* Says initial public offering of 28.9 million class B shares priced at $19.00per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says initial public offering of 6.00 million common shares priced at $11.00per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUESSELDORF, Germany, June 14 German logistics group Deutsche Post DHL Group is expanding its foray into electric delivery vans, signing Ford as a components supplier for a new line of larger vehicles, the companies said on Wednesday.
* Shares to be offered in IPO will be sold by 97.81 percent shareholder Avio, which is indirectly controlled by Fortress Investment Group and Eurocastle Investment Limited Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)