March 24 Schneider National Inc:

* Schneider National Inc files for ipo of upto $665.8 million

* Schneider National Inc - selling 16.8 million shares of class B common stock

* Schneider National Inc - anticipate that the initial public offering price of class B common stock will be between $18.00 and $20.00 per share

* Schneider National Inc- proposed IPO price is an estimate solely for purpose of calculating sec registration fee Source text:(bit.ly/2nYqMtU)