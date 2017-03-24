PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - June 16
June 16 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 24 Schneider National Inc:
* Schneider National Inc files for ipo of upto $665.8 million
* Schneider National Inc - selling 16.8 million shares of class B common stock
* Schneider National Inc - anticipate that the initial public offering price of class B common stock will be between $18.00 and $20.00 per share
* Schneider National Inc- proposed IPO price is an estimate solely for purpose of calculating sec registration fee Source text:(bit.ly/2nYqMtU)
June 16 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
STOCKHOLM/LONDON, June 15 Music streaming company Spotify's operating loss widened in 2016 but revenue rose significantly, the Swedish company said in its annual financial statement ahead of a possible stock market listing before the end of next year.
* Long Island Iced Tea Corp. Announces public offering of common stock