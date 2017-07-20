FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a day ago
BRIEF-Scholastic Q4 shr $1.31 from continuing operations excluding items
July 20, 2017 / 11:38 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Scholastic Q4 shr $1.31 from continuing operations excluding items

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 20 (Reuters) - Scholastic Corp

* Scholastic reports Q4 and fiscal 2017 results and fiscal 2018 outlook

* Q4 earnings per share $1.31 from continuing operations excluding items

* Q4 earnings per share $1.11 from continuing operations

* Q4 revenue fell 3 percent to $499.6 million

* Sees FY 2018 revenue $1.65 billion to $1.7 billion

* Scholastic Corp sees ‍capital expenditures of $90 to $100 million in fiscal 2018​

* Scholastic Corp - company expects to complete previously reported termination of its domestic defined benefit pension plan during fiscal year.

* Sees FY 2018 earnings per share $1.20 to $1.30 excluding items Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

