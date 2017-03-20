UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 20 Schouw & Co A/S:
* Acquires the majority of shares in Borg Automotive
* Has entered into an agreement on acquisition of Danish industrial company Borg Automotive in Silkeborg, Denmark
* It is intention that Schouw & Co. shall take over 85% of business
* Business has been assessed at about 1.15 billion Danish crowns ($166.26 million) on a debt-free basis (enterprise value for 100% of business)
* Acquisition is expected to become effective from beginning of April 2017
* For 9 month period in 2017 Borg Automotive is expected to be recognised with a revenue of about 800 million crowns and an EBIT in range of 110-130 million crowns Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9169 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources