May 23 Jse: Scd - Schroder European Real Estate
Investment Trust Plc Acquires Shopping Centre In Seville, Spain
* Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust Plc has
completed the purchase of the Metromar shopping centre in
Seville, Southern Spain, from UBS Asset Management
* The total purchase price is approximately 52.5
million euros, reflecting a net initial yield of 6.2%
* SEREIT is acquiring a 50% stake in joint venture with the
Schroder advised Immobilien Europa Direkt
* The 23,500 sqm shopping centre is let to 50 tenants, with
a significant convenience retail offering, anchored by a 2,300
sqm Mercadona grocery supermarket
* Metromar's sales growth over the past three years has been
robust: 4% in 2014; 8% in 2015; and 4% in 2016
* The centre is located in a densely populated area, with a
catchment of 60,000 people in the immediate vicinity, and a
further 250,000 within a 15 minute drive
* The asset is 90% let by area (98% by ERV) and generates an
annual rent roll of 4 million euros.
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Reporting By Pamela Barbaglia)