May 23 Jse: Scd - Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust Plc Acquires Shopping Centre In Seville, Spain

* Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust Plc has completed the purchase of the Metromar shopping centre in Seville, Southern Spain, from UBS Asset Management

* The total purchase price is approximately 52.5 million euros, reflecting a net initial yield of 6.2%

* SEREIT is acquiring a 50% stake in joint venture with the Schroder advised Immobilien Europa Direkt

* The 23,500 sqm shopping centre is let to 50 tenants, with a significant convenience retail offering, anchored by a 2,300 sqm Mercadona grocery supermarket

* Metromar's sales growth over the past three years has been robust: 4% in 2014; 8% in 2015; and 4% in 2016

* The centre is located in a densely populated area, with a catchment of 60,000 people in the immediate vicinity, and a further 250,000 within a 15 minute drive

* The asset is 90% let by area (98% by ERV) and generates an annual rent roll of 4 million euros. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Pamela Barbaglia)