April 27 Schroders Plc:

* AGM results

* 94.74 percent votes cast in favor of remuneration report resolution at AGM, 5.26 percent against

* 93.51 percent votes cast in favor of to approve remuneration policy at AGM, 6.49 percent against

* 96.37 percent votes cast in favor of to re-elect Michael Dobson at AGM, 3.63 percent against Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)