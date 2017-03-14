March 14 Charles Schwab Corp:
* Schwab reports monthly activity highlights
* Charles Schwab Corp - total client assets were a record
$2.90 trillion as of month-end February, up 19% from February
2016 and up 2% compared to January 2017
* Charles Schwab Corp - total client assets were $2.90
trillion as of month-end February, up 19% from February 2016 and
up 2% versus January 2017
* Charles Schwab Corp - new brokerage accounts totaled
113,000 in February, up 35% from February 2016 and third
consecutive month in excess of 100,000 accounts
* Charles Schwab Corp - net new assets brought to company by
new and existing clients in February 2017 totaled $6.6 billion
