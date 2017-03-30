March 30 Schweitzer-mauduit International Inc
* Has named Jeffrey Kramer as chief executive officer of
company, effective as of April 21, 2017
* Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc - Frédéric
Villoutreix will depart from his position as chief executive
officer
* Kramer, current chairman & Frédéric Villoutreix, current
CEO, will serve as co-CEOs of company
* Schweitzer-Mauduit International-commencing on transition
date, Kramer will transition from co-chief executive officer of
company to sole CEO
Source: (bit.ly/2mSCXvh)
Further company coverage: