April 7 Schweizer Electronic AG:

* In fiscal year 2016 turnover of Schweizer Group increased slightly to 116.1 million euros ($123.40 million)compared to 115.6 million euros in 2015

* FY GROUP EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) according to IFRS of 9.5 million euro (2015: 11.4 million euro)

* Expected annual group result decreased to 0.6 million euro (2015: 1.5 million euro)

* To propose a dividend of 0.65 euro per share

* FY EBIT amounted to 1.8 million euro (2015: 3.7 million)