April 7 Schweizer Electronic AG:
* In fiscal year 2016 turnover of Schweizer Group increased
slightly to 116.1 million euros ($123.40 million)compared to
115.6 million euros in 2015
* FY GROUP EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortisation) according to IFRS of 9.5 million
euro (2015: 11.4 million euro)
* Expected annual group result decreased to 0.6 million euro
(2015: 1.5 million euro)
* To propose a dividend of 0.65 euro per share
* FY EBIT amounted to 1.8 million euro (2015: 3.7 million)
($1 = 0.9408 euros)
