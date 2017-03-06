March 6 SciClone Pharmaceuticals Inc

* SciClone reports 2016 financial results and 2017 outlook

* Q4 revenue rose 3 percent to $44.1 million

* Sees FY 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.60 to $0.64

* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.20

* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.12

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $170 million to $175 million

* SciClone Pharmaceuticals - Further expects that pricing pressures on revenue in 2017 to be offset through sharing of burden with China distributors