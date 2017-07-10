BRIEF-Scientific Games acquires Red7mobile

July 10 (Reuters) - Scientific Games Corp

* Scientific Games acquires Red7mobile, industry leader in mobile and interactive casino content

* Scientific Games Corp - ‍scientific Games will employ all of Red7's staff in firm's existing Bristol, England location​

* Scientific Games Corp - ‍acquisition provides scientific games with access to a large portfolio of mobile and interactive game titles​

* Scientific Games Corp - ‍as co merge Red7's content into extensive game library, will expand UK retail and digital portfolio​