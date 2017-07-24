FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
in 2 days
BRIEF-Scientific Games qtrly loss per share $0.44
July 24, 2017 / 10:52 AM / in 2 days

BRIEF-Scientific Games qtrly loss per share $0.44

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 24 (Reuters) - Scientific Games Corp:

* Scientific Games reports second quarter 2017 results and announces intent to refinance a portion of its debt

* Q2 revenue $766.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $732.9 million

* Scientific Games Corp qtrly loss per share $0.44

* Scientific Games - for 2017, co continues to expect capital expenditures to be within range of $280-$310 million

* Scientific Games - initiated process to amend, extend existing term loans, with stated purpose of reducing cash interest cost, extending maturity out to 2024

* Scientific Games Corp qtrly operating income in Q2 was $117.3 million versus $59.1 million a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

