March 24 Scio Diamond Technology Corp :

* Department of justice announced federal indictment charging former Scio Diamond board of directors chairman, Edward S. Adams

* Scio diamond technology - Adams was charged in federal indictment with orchestrating an "elaborate fraud scheme to embezzle millions of dollars" of investor's funds

* Federal indictment alleges activity happened between 2006 and 2013 - SEC filing

* Co's current board of directors and management team have been cooperating with department of justice in its investigation