BRIEF-Bitfinex says DDoS attack on platform is ongoing
* Crypto-Currency exchange Bitfinex says DDoS attack on platform is ongoing, most users will be able to use platform normally though
May 2 SCOA Nigeria Plc:
* Q2 profit before tax 2.5 million naira versus 4.2 million naira year ago
* Q2 revenue 978.1 million naira versus 1.27 billion naira year ago Source: bit.ly/2pAUdDu Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Crypto-Currency exchange Bitfinex says DDoS attack on platform is ongoing, most users will be able to use platform normally though
ROME, June 14 Italy's Economy Minister confirmed on Wednesday that the rescue of struggling lenders Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto Banca will not involve a "bail-in" that would lead to losses for senior bondholders and depositors.
* DGAP-ADHOC: VARENGOLD BANK AG: CAPITAL INCREASE - NEW SHARES COMPLETELY ISSUED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)