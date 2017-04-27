April 27 Scor:

* Q1 gross written premiums 3.74 billion euros ($4.08 billion) versus 3.28 billion euros year ago

* Q1 P&C gross written premiums 1.56 billion euros versus 1.38 billion euros year ago

* Q1 P&C combined ratio of 94.5 percent versus 89.7 percent year ago

* Q1 net income 140 million euros versus 170 million euros year ago

* Q1 operating results 206 million euros versus 283 million euros year ago

* Q1 life gross written premiums 2.18 billion euros versus 1.91 billion euros year ago

* Q1 annualized return on equity at 8.6 percent versus 11.2 percent year ago

* Full-Year 2017 premium growth is expected to normalize, in line with the "vision in action" annual premium growth assumption

* As at 31 March 2017, the expected financial cash flows over the next 24 months stand at 6.1 billion euros (including cash, coupons and redemptions)

* Scor reaffirms its ambition for share buybacks

* Scor global investments continues to reinforce its ESG policy and announces its full divestment from tobacco companies

* Undertakes across its entire invested assets portfolio to make no new financial investment in such companies in the future