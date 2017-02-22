BRIEF-Dream Global REIT says filed and obtained receipts for a final base shelf prospectus
Feb 22 Scor SE:
* 2016 annual results: Scor records net income of 603 million euros, increases its dividend to 1.65 euros and envisages share buy-backs
* Gross written premiums reach 13,826 million euros in 2016, up 5.3 pct at constant exchange rates compared to 2015
* Scor - could consider share buy-backs over next 24 months
* Q4 gross written premiums 3.6 billion euros versus 3.43 billion euros year ago
* Scor - SCOR is well on track to reach its strategic targets for "vision in action"
* Q4 net income 165 million euros versus 150 million euros year ago
* Scor's financial leverage stands at 24.4 pct at 31 December 2016
* Q4 P&C gross written premiums 1.40 billion euros versus 1.37 billion euros year ago
* Q4 life gross written premiums 2.21 billion euros versus 2.06 billion euros year ago
* 2016 net combined ratio of 93.1 percent versus 91.1 percent year ago
* Estimated solvency ratio at 31 December 2016 stands at 225 pct compared to 211 pct at year-end 2015, above the optimal range of 185 pct - 220 pct as defined in “vision in action” plan
* Scor to benefit from the foreseeable increase in interest rates in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW YORK, June 16 Puerto Rico's federal oversight board on Friday indicated it may be losing confidence in the local government's resolve in turning the ailing island around, and intimated that employee furloughs could be in the offing.
* Home Capital Group Inc - aggregate available liquidity and credit capacity $1.08 billion as of june 15 versus $1.11 billion as of june 14