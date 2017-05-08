BRIEF-Entrée Resources provides update on OYU Tolgoi JV and corporate activities
May 8 Scorpio Bulkers Inc
* Announces purchase of common shares by the president and a director of the company
* Says Robert Bugbee has purchased 15,000 common shares of company at an average price of $6.29 per share in open market
* Scorpio Bulkers Inc says a director of company also purchased 10,000 common shares of company at an average price of $6.50 per share in open market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* CAI International, Inc. Announces proposed offering of $250 million aggregate principal amount of asset-backed notes
* Esquire Financial Holdings Inc sees IPO of 2.56 million shares of common stock to be priced between $14 and $16 per share - SEC filing