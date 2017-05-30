US STOCKS-S&P, Dow hurt by energy, banks; biotech boosts Nasdaq
* Healthcare is top S&P sector gainer, Biotech index up 4 pct
May 30 Scorpio Gold Corp:
* Scorpio gold reports financial results for first quarter of 2017
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.01
* Scorpio Gold Corp - qtrly revenue of $9.9 million, compared to $9.4 million during Q1 of 2016
* Scorpio Gold Corp - qtrly 5,741 ounces of gold were produced at mineral ridge mine during Q1 of 2017, compared to 8,508 ounces during Q1 of 2016
* Signet Jewelers announces appointment of R. Mark Graf to board of directors and retirement of Dale W. Hilpert
* Burcon announces fiscal 2017 results and reviews operations