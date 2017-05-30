May 30 Scorpio Gold Corp:

* Scorpio gold reports financial results for first quarter of 2017

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.01

* Scorpio Gold Corp - qtrly ‍revenue of $9.9 million, compared to $9.4 million during Q1 of 2016​

* Scorpio Gold Corp - qtrly ‍5,741 ounces of gold were produced at mineral ridge mine during Q1 of 2017, compared to 8,508 ounces during Q1 of 2016​

* Q1 earnings per share $0.00