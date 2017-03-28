BRIEF-AURVISTA GOLD TO INCREASE FINANCING UP TO MAXIMUM OF $10 MLN
* AURVISTA GOLD TO INCREASE FINANCING UP TO A MAXIMUM OF $10 MILLION
March 28 Scorpio Tankers Inc:
* Scorpio Tankers Inc announces public offering of senior unsecured notes due 2019 and commencement of cash tender offer for outstanding 7.50pct senior unsecured notes due 2017
* Scorpio Tankers-to use proceeds from new notes offering to fund tender offer for existing notes, repay existing notes not repurchased in tender offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* AURVISTA GOLD TO INCREASE FINANCING UP TO A MAXIMUM OF $10 MILLION
WILMINGTON, Del., June 14 NRG Energy Inc's GenOn business filed for bankruptcy on Wednesday with an agreement with bondholders to cut $1.75 billion of its debt and restructure the power generator as a standalone business, according to a securities filing.
SAO PAULO, June 14 Latin American currencies strengthened on Wednesday after weaker-than-expected U.S. economic data further cooled expectations of multiple interest rate hikes in the second half of the year. U.S. retail sales in May recorded their biggest drop in 16 months and consumer prices unexpectedly fell, according to data released hours before the U.S. Federal Reserve published its rate-setting decision. Traders widely expect the U.S. central bank to hike rates by