EMERGING MARKETS-LatAm currencies jump after weak U.S. data

SAO PAULO, June 14 Latin American currencies strengthened on Wednesday after weaker-than-expected U.S. economic data further cooled expectations of multiple interest rate hikes in the second half of the year. U.S. retail sales in May recorded their biggest drop in 16 months and consumer prices unexpectedly fell, according to data released hours before the U.S. Federal Reserve published its rate-setting decision. Traders widely expect the U.S. central bank to hike rates by