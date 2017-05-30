May 30 Bank Of Nova Scotia
* Scotiabank ceo says strong balance sheet gives bank
flexibility to make acquisitions
* Scotiabank cro says has stress tested residential mortgage
book against 50 percent decline in prices, losses very
manageable
* Scotiabank international head says credit demand strong
from customers in mexico
* Scotiabank ceo says expects opportunities to make
acquisitions over the next year
* Scotiabank ceo says suspects more acquisition
opportunities in international business in next year
(Reporting by Matt Scuffham)