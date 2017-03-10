BRIEF-Pros Holdings Inc announces private offering of $106.25 million of convertible senior notes
* Pros announces private offering of $106.25 million of convertible senior notes due 2047
March 10 Bank Of Nova Scotia:
* Scotiabank - intends to exercise right to redeem all outstanding non-cumulative preferred shares series 17 of Scotiabank on April 26, 2017
* Scotiabank - intends to exercise right to redeem non-cumulative preferred shares series 17 of Scotiabank at a price equal to $25.00 per share
* Scotiabank - redemption will be financed out of general funds of Scotiabank Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Pros announces private offering of $106.25 million of convertible senior notes due 2047
* Tokyo bourse suspends trading in Takata shares (Adds share suspension in Tokyo)
(Adds details on mutual funds and ETFs, analyst quote, table, byline) By Trevor Hunnicutt NEW YORK, June 15 Investors raced into U.S.-based, stock exchange-traded funds this past week despite market jitters, delivering the most cash to those funds since late last year, Lipper data showed on Thursday. Stock ETFs listed in the United States attracted $17.7 billion during the week ended June 14, according to the research service, while their mutual fund counterparts recorde