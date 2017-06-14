BRIEF-Bank Of Communications Co appoints Wu Wei as executive vice president and CFO
* Appoints Wu Wei as executive vice president and chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 14 Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust Plc
* Company announces the issuance of 500,000 ordinary shares of 5p each fully paid from treasury
* Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust Plc - shares were issued for cash at price of 409.10p per share and at a premium to the prevailing net asset value Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
COLOMBO, June 22 Sri Lankan shares fell on Thursday in low turnover, retreating from a 17-month closing high, as investors awaited the central bank's monetary policy review.
MUMBAI, June 22 India's central bank on Thursday reconstituted a panel to oversee restructuring of troubled loans, as it strives to cut more than $150 billion of bad debt banks in Asia's third-largest economy have accumulated over the past years. Pradeep Kumar, a former vigilance chief, was named chairman of the five-member panel, which has three former bank chief executives and a leading corporate sector executive among its members.