UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 24 Scottish Salmon Company Plc:
* Q4 net operating revenue 27.2 million British pound ($34 million) versus 23.9 million pound year ago
* Q4 harvest volume 5,733 tonnes versus 6,059 tonnes year ago
* Q4 EBITDA 1.2 million pound versus 1.2 million pound year ago
* Says in 2017 will be projecting similar annual volumes of 25,000 tonnes as achieved in 2016 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.7966 pounds) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources