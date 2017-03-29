BRIEF-Beijing Highlander Digital Technology says dividend payment date on June 21
June 15 Beijing Highlander Digital Technology Co Ltd
March 29 Scout24 AG:
* Announces record 2016 results and robust outlook for 2017
* Surge in profitability with ordinary operating EBITDA up 18.4 percent to 224.5 million euros ($242.59 million) in 2016 yielding a margin of 50.8 percent
* FY revenues up 12.3 percent to 442.1 million euros
* Will propose a dividend of 0.30 euros per share for year 2016 to annual general meeting on 8 june 2017
* Confident that group's growth momentum will continue also in 2017
* 2017 organic group revenues are expected to record a growth rate in high single-digit area, while cost base should grow at a disproportionally lower rate
* Expects 2017 ordinary operating EBITDA margin to increase by around one percentage point
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.3 yuan per share (before tax) for FY 2016 to shareholders of record on June 21
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 1 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 21