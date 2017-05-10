BRIEF-National Agricultural Holdings updates on resumption conditions by stock exchange
* Received a letter from stock exchange, in which stock exchange stated resumption conditions
May 10 SCOUT24 AG:
* SCOUT24 AG REPORTS SUCCESSFUL FIRST QUARTER 2017 WITH SOLID TOP- AND BOTTOM-LINE GROWTH
* ACCORDING TO UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS, GROUP REVENUES FOR Q1 2017 INCREASED BY 7.7% TO EUR 113.9 MILLION (Q1 2016: EUR 105.8 MILLION)
* Q1 GROUP ORDINARY OPERATING EBITDA WAS UP 8.2% TO EUR 56.5 MILLION, REPRESENTING A MARGIN OF 49.6%.
* ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE FULL YEAR 2017 TARGETS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Received a letter from stock exchange, in which stock exchange stated resumption conditions
* D-Box Technologies announces a 23% increase in revenue and a positive net income for its fourth quarter
WASHINGTON, June 19 The U.S. Supreme Court's unanimous backing on Monday of a ruling by the country's top patent court was a rare instance of agreement with a body whose decisions in that specialized area it regularly overturns.