UPDATE 2-Nestle may sell U.S. confectionery business
* Business makes up 1 pct of Nestle sales (Adds analyst comment, background)
April 17 E. W. Scripps Co:
* Scripps launches proposed private placement of senior notes
* Says has launched an offering of $400 million of new senior unsecured notes
* Notes are expected to mature in 2025 and will be guaranteed by certain of company's existing and future subsidiaries
* Says proceeds from offering will be used to repay existing $391 million term loan B due in 2020, to pay related fees and expenses
* Is seeking to amend and restate existing $100 million senior secured revolving credit facility to increase borrowing capacity to $125 million
* In conjunction with notes issuance, co is seeking to extend maturity of existing senior secured revolving credit facility to 2022
* Company expects first-quarter 2017 operating results to be consistent with its prior expectations
* Q1 television revenue expected to be flat, radio revenue expected to decrease in mid-single-digit range, digital revenue to increase in mid-20 percent range
OSLO, June 15 Sweden's largest national pension fund, AP7, has sold its investments in six companies that it says violate the Paris climate agreement, a decision environmentalists believe is the first of its kind.
NEW YORK/WASHINGTON, June 15 Japanese air bag maker Takata Corp is preparing to file for bankruptcy as early as next week as it works toward a preliminary deal for financial backing from U.S. auto parts maker Key Safety Systems Inc, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.