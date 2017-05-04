May 4 Scripps Networks Interactive Inc:
* Scripps networks interactive reports first quarter 2017
operating results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.53
* Q1 revenue $855.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $856.9
million
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.19 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Scripps Networks Interactive Inc- company is reiterating
all of its previously issued guidance
* FY2017 earnings per share view $5.42, revenue view $3.60
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Scripps Networks Interactive - U.S. Networks' operating
revenues for Q1 of 2017 were $736.9 million, an increase of
4.9pct compared with prior year quarter
